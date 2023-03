State Tournament Central- High school hoops schedules, scores and highlights

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- 27 area teams have punched their tickets to the state tournament and get the opportunity to continue their push for a state championship. Below find the schedule and scores for games involving local squads. This will also be your spot to find highlights of state tournament action.

BOYS-

Class 6:

Quarterfinals:

Forest Park vs. Oscar Smith @ Tallwood- Friday, 7:00

Landstown vs. Patriot @ Gainesville- Friday, 7:00

Class 5:

Quarterfinals:

Maury vs. Green Run @ Norfolk State- Friday, 8:00

Princess Anne vs. Woodside @ Denbigh- Friday, 8:00

Class 4:

Quarterfinals:

Matoaca vs. King's Fork @ Nansemond River- Friday, 8:00

Heritage vs. Varina @ Highland Springs- Friday, 7:00

Class 3:

Quarterfinals:

Lake Taylor vs. Skyline @ Warren County- Friday, 7:00

Class 1:

Quarterfinals:

Franklin vs. Lancaster @ New Kent, Friday, 7:00

VISAA Division I:

Quarterfinals:

Woodberry Forest @ Catholic- Wednesday, 7:00

VISAA Division II:

Quarterfinals:

Atlantic Shores @ Highland- Wednesday, 6:00

Peninsula Catholic @ Steward- Wednesday, 6:30

Norfolk Collegiate @ Miller School- Wednesday, 6:30

VISAA Division III

Quarterfinals:

Walsingham Academy @ Eastern Mennonite- Wednesday, 6:00

GIRLS-

Class 5:

Quarterfinals:

Norview vs. Princess Anne @ Norfolk State- Friday, 6:00

Salem vs. Menchville @ Denbigh- Friday, 5:30

Class 4:

Quarterfinals:

Hanover vs. Hampton @ Bethel- Friday, 7:00

King's Fork vs. Matoaca @ L.C. Bird- Friday, 7:00

Class 3:

Quarterfinals:

Brentsville District vs. Lakeland @ Nansemond River- Friday, 6:00

Lafayette vs. Meridian @ McLean- Friday, 7:00

VISAA Division I:

Quarterfinals:

St. Gertrude's @ Catholic, Wednesday, 5:30

VISAA Division II:

Quarterfinals:

Hampton Roads Academy @ Virginia Academy- Wednesday, 5:30

Norfolk Christian @ Seton- Wednesday, 5:00

VISAA Division III:

Quarterfinals:

North Cross @ Walsingham Academy- Wednesday, 5:30