State Tournament Central- Spring 2024

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- State championship week is upon us and plenty of Hampton Roads squads will take their shots at commonwealth supremacy.

Below are updated schedules and results for spring sports state tournaments:

BASEBALL:

Class 6

Quarterfinals:

Western Branch @ Freedom- Tuesday, TBA

Semifinals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Deep Run- Friday, 1:00 PM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Deep Run- Saturday, 11:00 AM

Class 5:

Quarterfinals:

First Colonial @ Menchville- Tuesday, 4:00 PM

Maury @ Ocean Lakes- Tuesday, 5:00 PM

Semifinals:

Maury/Ocean Lakes vs. TBA @ Glen Allen- Friday, 10:00 AM

First Colonial/Menchville @ Glen Allen- Friday, 1:00 PM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Glen Allen- Saturday, 11:00 AM

Class 4:

Quarterfinals:

Courtland @ Gloucester- Tuesday, TBA

Smithfield @ Atlee- Tuesday, 7:00 PM

Semifinals:

Courtland/Gloucester vs. TBA @ Western Albemarle- Friday, 11:00 AM

Smithfield/Atlee vs. TBA @ Western Albemarle- Friday, 2:00 PM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Western Albemarle- Saturday, 11:00 AM

Class 3:

Quarterfinals:

Culpeper County @ Lafayette- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

York @ Brentsville District- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Semifinals:

Culpeper County/Lafayette vs. TBA @ Monticello- Friday, 11:00 AM

York/Brentsville District vs. TBA @ Monticello- Friday, 2:00 PM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Monticello- Saturday, 11:00 AM

Class 2:

Quarterfinals:

Riverheads @ Poquoson- Tuesday, 5:00 PM

Semifinals:

Riverheads/Poquoson vs. TBA @ Kiwanis Field- Friday, 9:30 AM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Kiwanis Field- Saturday, 10:00 AM

SOFTBALL

Class 6:

Quarterfinals:

Osbourn Park @ Grassfield- Tuesday, TBA

Semifinals:

Osbourn Park/Grassfield vs. TBA @ Deep Run- Friday, 10:00 AM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Deep Run- Saturday, 11:00 AM

Class 5:

Quarterfinals:

Kecoughtan @ Floyd Kellam- Tuesday, 5:00 PM

Hickory @ Granby- Tuesday, TBA

Semifinals:

Kecoughtan/Kellam vs. TBA @ Glen Allen- Friday, 10:00 AM

Hickory/Granby vs. TBA @ Glen Allen- Friday, 1:00 PM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Glen Allen- Saturday, 11:00 AM

Class 4:

Quarterfinals:

Hanover @ Gloucester- Tuesday, TBA

Smithfield @ Atlee- Tuesday, 5:30 PM

Semifinals:

Hanover/Gloucester vs. TBA @ Western Albemarle- 11:00 AM

Smithfield/Atlee vs. TBA @ Western Albemarle- 2:00 PM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Western Albemarle- 11:00 AM

Class 3:

Quarterfinals:

Tabb @ Fauquier- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Semifinals:

Tabb/Fauquier vs. TBA @ Monticello- Friday, 2:00 PM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Monticello- Saturday, 11:00 AM

BOYS SOCCER:

Class 6:

Quarterfinals:

Landstown @ Gar-Field- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Semifinals:

Landstown/Gar-Field vs. TBA @ Mills Godwin- Friday, 1:30 PM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Mills Godwin- Saturday, 12:30 PM

Class 5:

Quarterfinals:

Norview @ Great Bridge- Tuesday, 7:30 PM

Frank Cox @ Menchville- Tuesday, 7:00 PM

Semifinals:

Norview/Great Bridge vs. TBA @ J.R. Tucker- Friday, 11:00 AM

Frank Cox/Menchville vs. TBA @ J.R. Tucker- Friday, 1:30 PM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ J.R Tucker- Saturday, 12:30

Class 4:

Quarterfinals:

Mechanicsville @ Smithfield- Tuesday, 6:30 PM

Warhill @ Atlee- Tuesday, 7:00 PM

Semifinals:

Mechanicsville/Smithfield vs. TBA @ Western Albemarle- Friday, 9:00 AM

Warhill/Atlee vs. TBA @ Western Albemarle- Friday, 11:00 AM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Western Albemarle- Saturday, 10:00 AM

Class 3:

Quarterfinals:

Culpeper County @ Grafton- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Lafayette @ Maggie Walker- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Semifinals:

Culpeper County/Grafton vs. TBA @ Monticello- Friday, 9:00 AM

Lafayette/Maggie Walker vs. TBA @ Monticello- Friday, 11:00 AM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Monticello- Saturday, 10:00 AM

Class 2:

Quarterfinals:

Madison County @ Bruton- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Arcadia @ Clarke County- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Semifinals:

Madison County/Bruton vs. TBA @ Spartan Field- Friday, 9:00 AM

Arcadia/Clarke County vs. TBA @ Spartan Field- Friday, 11:00 AM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Spartan Field- Saturday, 12:30 PM

Class 1:

Quarterfinals:

Altavista @ Northampton- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Semifinals:

Altavista/Northampton vs. TBA @ Roanoke College- Friday, 9:00 AM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Roanoke College- Saturday, 12:30 PM

GIRLS SOCCER

Class 6:

Quarterfinals:

Western Branch @ Freedom- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Semifinals:

Western Branch/Freedom vs. TBA @ Deep Run- Friday, 1:30 PM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Mills Godwin- Saturday, 10:00 AM

Class 5:

Quarterfinals:

Menchville @ First Colonial- Tuesday, 5:30 PM

Floyd Kellam @ Maury- Tuesday, 5:30 PM

Semifinals:

Menchville/First Colonial vs. TBA @ Glen Allen- Friday, 11:00 AM

Floyd Kellam @ Maury vs. TBA @ Glen Allen- Friday, 1:30 PM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ J.R. Tucker- Saturday, 10:00 AM

Class 4:

Quarterfinals:

King George @ Jamestown- Tuesday, 5:00 PM

Smithfield @ Hanover- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Semifinals:

King George/Jamestown vs. TBA @ Western Albemarle- Friday, 1:00 PM

Smithfield/Hanover vs. TBA @ Western Albemarle- Friday, 3:00 PM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Western Albemarle- Saturday, 12:30 PM

Class 3:

Quarterfinals:

Fauquier @ Lafayette- Tuesday, 7:00 PM

Tabb @ Brentsville District- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Semifinals:

Fauquier/Lafayette vs. TBA @ Monticello- Friday, 1:00 PM

Tabb/Brentsville District vs. TBA @ Monticello- Friday, 3:00 PM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Monticello- Saturday, 12:30 PM

Class 2:

Quarterfinals:

Central Woodstock @ Poquoson- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Nandua @ Clarke County- Tuesday, 4:00 PM

Semifinals:

Central Woodstock/Poquoson vs. TBA @ Spartan Field- Friday, 1:00 PM

Nandua/Clarke County vs. TBA @ Spartan Field- Friday, 3:00 PM

Finals:

TBA vs. TBA @ Spartan Field- 10:00 AM

BOYS LACROSSE:

Class 5:

Semifinals:

Patrick Henry @ Floyd Kellam- Tuesday, 3:00 PM

Finals:

Patrick Henry/Kellam vs. TBD @ Glen Allen- 10:00 AM

GIRLS LACROSSE:

Class 5:

Semifinals:

Douglas Freeman @ Ocean Lakes- Tuesday, 6:00 PM

Finals:

Douglas Freeman/Ocean Lakes vs. TBA @ Glen Allen- 12:30 PM