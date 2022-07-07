Stith leaves Old Dominion for UNC-Greensboro

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Bryant Stith played his college basketball at Virginia, coached high school basketball at Brunswick and then as an assistant at Old Dominion. Now he's taking his talents out-of-state.

Stith announced on Wednesday that he is leaving Old Dominion to take a job at UNC-Greensboro, where he'll serve as an assistant coach under former Radford head man Mike Jones.

THANK YOU OLD DOMINION UNIVERSITY 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/KcthlGcgsY — Bryant Stith (@BLS_swish20) July 6, 2022

The longtime Monarch assistant spent nine seasons on the bench under Jeff Jones, who was also his college coach at UVA. Stith still holds the Cavaliers' all-time scoring record with 2,516 points and was a first-team All-ACC honoree three times. He was drafted by the Denver Nuggets with the 13th overall pick in 1992 and enjoyed a ten year NBA career. In 2007, the Brunswick alumus and UVA legend was inducted into the Virginia Sports Hall of Fame.

As a high school coach, Stith led Brunswick to three straight state championships from 2011-2013, part of a span of seven straight trips to the state championship game. He left the Bulldogs to join Jones at Old Dominion prior to the 2013-2014 season, where he would also get the opportunity to coach his two sons, Brandan and B.J., during his tenure.

During his time on the Monarch bench, he helped ODU to a Conference USA title, an NCAA Tournament appearance, a trip to the NIT semifinals and the program's first ever Top 25 national ranking.

Stith joins a UNC-Greensboro program that finished 17-15 this past season, 9-9 in the Southern Conference, in Mike Jones's first campaign leading the program. The 2020-2021 slate saw the Spartans finish 21-9 and earn a berth in the NCAA Tournament.