Stowers looks to make the most of return to Tides

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- No player enjoys being sent from a Major League club back down to the minors, but Kyle Stowers is hoping to make the most of the situation.

Stowers started the season with the Orioles and appeared in three games with Baltimore before being optioned to Norfolk on April 9. It was his second stint at the big league level after making his major league debut in 2022, so now he's itching to get back.

"Once you get a taste, for me, personally, I feel like I'm good enough to compete at that level and so I'm excited to get the opportunity to get back up there," Stowers said Wednesday. "That being said, I've got to take care of what I can control down here and take things day-by-day."

Stowers has appeared in eight games with the Tides since returning to the Mermaid City, hitting .233 with seven RBI. While he's at the Triple A level, however brief or lengthy that may be, he plans to fine-tune some things and make the most of his stay.

"I think it's just kind of the same stuff as usual," the outfielder noted. "Improving defense, just staying focused throughout the game, staying resilient, honestly, you know, just trying to be in a good hitting position and do damage, so I'd say that's kind of the biggest thing."

While every player hopes to stay at the top level, Stowers gets the chance to take the field with players he's been teammates with before. That helps him manage the situation as he looks to prove he belongs in Baltimore.

"I think the best part is that I've been with these guys coming up through the system," he pointed out. "There's a lot of comfortability, a lot of familiarity with them, so it's a great group. The team's winning a lot and so it makes it a lot of fun.

Stowers made his Major League debut on June 13 of last year with the Orioles. He would appear in 34 games, hitting .253 with three home runs and 11 RBI.

The Tides fell to Rochester on Wednesday night, 5-0, dropping their record to 11-5. That mark is still good enough for the second-best record in the International League entering Thursday. The two teams will meet again Thursday at 12:05 PM.