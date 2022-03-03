Strong second half powers Louisiana Tech past Old Dominion

RUSTON, LA (WTKR)- Old Dominion's road woes continued on Wednesday night as the Monarchs look to find a spark heading into next week's Conference USA Tournament. That spark did not come at Louisiana Tech.

The Bulldogs shot 52 percent after halftime and knocked down seven of its first eight three-point attempts of the second half, pulling away to top the Monarchs, 67-54. The loss drops ODU to 1-8 on the road in conference games this year.

Old Dominion started out hot, opening up a 21-10 lead with 8:20 to play in the first half. The Monarchs started to cool off as halftime approached, seeing Louisiana Tech trim the lead to 27-25 as the teams went into their locker rooms.

The second half belonged to the Bulldogs, as they opened the frame on a 13-2 run, eventually stretching it to 28-10. Tech would open up an 18 point lead with 9:33 remaining in the game and Old Dominion would get no closer than 11 the rest of the way.

The Monarchs would struggle from deep, connecting on just three of their 17 attempts from beyond the arc. They edged Louisiana Tech on the boards, 40-36.

Austin Trice paced the Monarchs with yet another double-double, scoring 18 points and pulling down 12 rebounds. It's his 12th double-double of the campaign. C.J. Keyser added 11 points while Jaylin Hunter chipped in 10 points. The Bulldogs' Cobe Williams led all scorers with 19 points.

Old Dominion (12-18, 7-10) wraps up the regular season on Saturday at Chartway Arena when it welcomes Middle Tennessee. Tip-off is set for 2:00 PM. The Blue Raiders handed ODU a 63-48 loss back on February 10.