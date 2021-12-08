Strong second half powers Old Dominion past William & Mary

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- Recent history had not been kind to Old Dominion when it came to playing in Williamsburg, but this year's Monarchs weren't about to let history repeat itself.

Kalu Ezikpe scored 18 points to lead five ODU players in double figures as the Monarchs downed William & Mary, 74-59, at Kaplan Arena on Tuesday night. The win snapped a five game skid in Williamsburg for Old Dominion, the first victory for the silver and blue in the venue since the 2011-2012 season.

Jeff Jones saw his team hold a ten point lead in the first half, but the Tribe went on a tear, storming back and holding a 32-29 lead at the break. The second frame saw the two teams battle back and forth out of the locker room, before the Monarchs pulled away with about seven minutes to play. ODU shot 68 percent in the second half to help seal the victory.

Ezikpe pulled down eight rebounds, in addition to his game-high point output. Jaylin Hunter added 16 points, seven assists and seven rebounds for a strong all-around effort. Freshman D'Angelo Stines chipped in with a career-high 13 points, Mekhi Long added 11 points and C.J. Keyser contributed 10 points to round out the Monarchs in double figures. Tyler Rice led the Tribe with 16 points.

Old Dominion capitalized in transition, scoring 24 fast-break points on the evening and adding 23 points off of 16 William & Mary turnovers.

ODU returns home on Saturday to renew its rivalry with VCU. Tip-off is set for 8:00 PM.