Strong second half propels Monarch women past Auburn

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- For the first half, Auburn seemed to match the intensity of Old Dominion. Then the second half happened.

The Monarchs outscored the Tigers, 22-8, in the third quarter to erase a 25-23 halftime deficit and pull ahead en route to a 57-44 victory at Chartway Arena on Sunday afternoon. The win improved ODU's record to 18-23 against Power Five opponents since moving into its current home.

It was not a strong shooting afternoon for either team. Old Dominion ended with a 28.6 percent field goal percentage, while Auburn only connected on 25.4 percent of its shots. The Monarchs' slow start from the field helped the Tigers hang around in the opening frame, as the home team made just two of its 12 attempts from the floor in the first quarter. DeLisha Milton-Jones's squad only connected on six field goals in the first 20 minutes of the game.

A 7-for-15 effort in the third quarter helped the Monarchs turn the tide. ODU's 22 points and a strong defensive effort helped the silver and blue enter the fourth quarter with a 12 point lead.

Old Dominion held Auburn to just 1-for-14 from three point range for the contest.

The Tigers fared much better than South Carolina State against the ODU defense in terms of taking care of the basketball. While the Monarchs forced the Bulldogs into 35 turnovers, Auburn turned the ball over 16 times.

Iggy Allen paced the Monarch effort with her first double-double in an ODU uniform, scoring 21 points and grabbing 15 rebounds. Ajah Wayne chipped in a double-double of her own with 19 points and 11 boards, while Amari Young added 10 points and eight rebounds. Auburn put three players in double figures in scoring, led by Aicha Coulibaly's 17 points.

Old Dominion improved to 2-0 with the victory and returns to action on Thursday, welcoming George Washington to Chartway Arena for a 6:30 PM tipoff. The Colonials topped ODU to open last season, 55-37, spoiling Milton-Jones's head coaching debut with the Monarchs.