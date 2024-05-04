Strong third period powers Admirals to Game 1 win

GLEN FALLS, NY (WTKR)- In a back and forth affair, the Admirals came alive late to grab a key road win an an early second round playoff advantage.

Thomas Caron scored two goals and Norfolk found the back of the net four times in the third period to earn a 7-4 win over Adirondack in Game 1 of the ECHL North Division Finals on Friday night.

Caron's first goal started the scoring in the opening frame just 2:01 into the contest, before the Thunder tied things up to send the game into the first intermission tied 1-1.

The squads combined for five goals in the second period with Adirondack scoring three of them, taking a 4-3 lead going into the final 20 minutes.

That's when the Admirals took control. Caron tallied his second score of the evening 1:45 into the final frame to knot the score at 4-4. About three minutes later, Carson Golder beat the keeper on a pretty wrist shot to push Norfolk in front, 5-4. Stepan Timofeyev scored off a rebound to give the Admirals a two goal cushion and Mathieu added an empty net goal to cap of the scoring for the night.

Golder added three assists to his third period goal and Roy dished out two assists of his own as well.

The two teams meet again in Game 2 Saturday night at Adirondack with puck dropping at 7:00. The series shifts to Norfolk next Wednesday for Game 3.