Bayside's Bailey caps off high school career with milestone

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Bayside's baseball team saw a great deal of success in 2023. The Marlins hosted a region tournament game for the first time and picked up some big wins over tough opponents.

Senior Adam Bailey was a big part of that success. Primarily a first baseman, he also is part of the team's pitching staff as a reliever, but got the chance to start in Bayside's regular season finale against Green Run on May 19.

"He mixes into the pitching staff," noted Marlins' head coach Pat Stafford. "He's been a little bit of a reliever for us, but it was the last regular season [game] for his senior year. We gave him the ball that day and said 'hey, go as far as you can.'"

The senior would respond in the best possible way.

"He ended up throwing a no-hitter out of it," Stafford smiled. "It was awesome."

"I just went out there and did my job," added Bailey.

It was a day where all of his pitchers were working for him. He was locating the ball well as he shut down the Stallions to cap off the schedule. Adam did his best not to think about that zero in the hit column as the game progressed, but it was easier said than done.

"You shouldn't pay attention to it all. You should just worry about winning the game , which is all I'm really worried about," Bailey smiled. "It definitely was in the back of my mind, but by the time the fifth inning rolled around, I was like 'let's go out and do it.'"

The Marlins won the game, 14-0, with a celebration ensuing after the final out was recorded.

"It was a big hug," recalled Stafford. "He had a big smile on his face. If you get a chance to throw a no-hitter in this game at all, no matter what level you play, is very respectable. It's very challenging."

"He was like 'let's address the elephant in the room. You threw a no-hitter,'" Adam said of his coach following the game. "I was very, very happy."

Bayside's season came to an end with a loss to Hickory on Wednesday, but Bailey's baseball career will continue. He's heading to Chowan University where he'll take his skills to the next level.

"Adam works his butt off, man," Stafford said. "He's one of our team leaders out here and it's cool to see him, with the hard work he's put in over the past few years, really developed into where he's having that chance to be able to compete like that."

It's a chance to keep playing the game he loves, create some more memories for at least a little while longer and maybe is just the next step to even bigger baseball stages.

"It's amazing," he said. "It's the best game in the world. I love it. I love the camaraderie with all the guys. I couldn't ask for anything more."