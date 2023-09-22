Cox cheerleaders continue family legacy with Falcons

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Kimber Jones and Presley Everett have loved cheerleading for a long time and have been teammates throughout high school. Now seniors at Frank Cox High School, they've been by each other's side for the last three years.

"We just know how to work together," Everett noted. "We understand the cheer world and we've been doing it for so long that it's just easy for us."

"It's just been cool," added Jones. "We've both become captains, we tried out together our freshman year... it's just really cool."

Their own careers are the latest in a line of family history. Both have memories of watching their older sisters take center stage as cheerleaders and also being named captains for the Falcons. Jones watched her two older siblings complete and Everett's older sister was also heavily involved in the sport. Now the two seniors are following in their footsteps, including pulling in captain status on this year's Cox squad.

"Watching them and then experiencing what they did, it's really cool to watch overall and then see myself in their shoes," Jones said.

"I've wanted to be like her ever since I was a baby," said Everett of her older sister. "Just seeing her do it and see her passion for it, too, inspired me."

Cheerleading has been more than just an activity for the two families. It's created a bond between the two current Falcons and their siblings, one built on a common interest and shared experiences.

"Having someone there that you know and just relating through the tough times and the fun times and just getting to experience something, it honestly made us so much closer as siblings."

"When I was trying out for cheer all my four years, they could tell me not to worry about it because they got through all of it," added Jones.

Now, after growing up looking up to their older siblings, it's their turn to pass to torch. Presley and Kimber now have younger cheerleaders looking up to them, something both say they embrace.

"I feel like just watching people older than you and growing with them, especially with my sister, I feel like everybody kind of wants to be like their [older] siblings," Everett pointed out.

"My whole family, cousins and everything, we're all very close," said Jones. "It's cool seeing them kind of look up to me."

Presley and Kimber will wrap up their high school careers this fall and are considering cheering in college, but have not decided yet.

