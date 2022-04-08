Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week- Amanda Frank

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Frank Cox junior center back Amanda Frank started playing soccer in elementary school as a way to hang out with her friends. As it turned out, she was pretty good at it and it did not take long for her to get hooked.

"I didn't start out that good," Amanda laughed. "It took a few years but then I realized I actually really like it and I decided to stay with it."

Now she's a crucial part of one of the area's most successful programs as she helps guide the Falcons. Last week, she scored the game-winning goal in overtime to push Cox past Norfolk Academy, 2-1, grabbing head coach Michele Clark win number 300. It's just one recent example of how she helps fuel her team.

"She does a great job, keeps us in games, I think single-handedly probably won some games for us in the last couple years," noted Clark. "[She's a] super special player and just a great kid all-around."

"I think soccer is just a way for me to have fun," Frank added. "I kind of use it as stress relief and I like how organized it can be and just winning. I like winning a lot."

Amanda can also be viewed as a glue of sorts that keeps the team together. Her positive attitude and work ethic are contagious.

"Her fight and her determination sort of spread to everyone on the field," Clark said. "In the locker room she is a voice, but I really see her as she shows up. When she shows up, we all show up around her."

"It just fun to pass on traditions and, on the field, leading through communication," noted Amanda.

Soccer is not her only focus. It's certainly one of her loves, but she pushes herself in other areas as well. Amanda boasts a GPA above 4.0 and, when the time comes, will make her college selection with academics as the top priority.

"Even with her college choices, she's not looking to where she can just go play soccer," her head coach pointed out. "She's look to where she can excel academically and have a future and also bring soccer in with it."

"Not stressing yourself out too much," Amanda said of her ability to balance school and soccer. "I think just valuing yourself first is definitely the most important thing."

The Falcons hit the field for their next match after spring break, taking on Kempsville on April 19.

If you have a nomination for Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week, send an email to marc.davis@wtkr.com.