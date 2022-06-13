Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week: Camden Bauswell

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Camden Bauswell is used to taking the pitcher's mound for Nansemond River's baseball team. This past week saw him step up in a different capacity.

Entering Tuesday's state five quarterfinals, the Warriors had run into a bit of an issue.

"Our all-region third baseman, he was out of town [on Tuesday]. They had a family issue," head coach Mark Stuffel noted. "He wasn't here, so next man up-type of scenario."

That next man up was Bauswell, a sophomore and first-year varsity player. The normal pitcher found himself starting at third base with the season on the line.

"I had one at-bat all year up until [Tuesday]," said Bauswell.

"The expectations were, I don't want to say low, but we put him in the nine-hole just really not knowing what he was going to do," Stuffel smiled.

What he did was pump out a career night that even veteran hitters dream of.

"We joked about it. He's Mr. 1,000. He's still 1.000," Stuffel remarked. "Then after his second at-bat I was like 'he's still Mr. 1.000,' so at the end of the game, he's still Mr. 1.000."

Bauswell finished the state quarterfinal 5-for-5 at the plate with three runs batted in, fueling a Nansemond River comeback. The Warriors overcame a 4-0 deficit and topped Hickory, 17-9, preserving their season and punching their ticket to the state semifinals.

"It felt good after the game because everyone saw that," Bauswell said. "It feels good. 5-for-5 in a state quarterfinal game and keep my team here."

Staying in the hunt meant a little bit more in 2022. The sophomore helping to extend the career of head coach Mark Stuffel, who is retiring at the end of the season.

"This is my third year now playing in his program," pointed out Bauswell. "He's always been a good coach and mentor, so keep him here a little longer."

"It's bonus baseball at this point," added Stuffel. "You keep winning, you keep playing and the more we can play, the better it is."

The Warriors would fall just short of their ultimate goal of a state championship, falling in eight innings to Glen Allen, 3-2, in the semifinals. The week, however, has given Bauswell a night that he'll remember long after he takes his final swings.

"That's a special night," Stuffel said. "That's a once-in-a-lifetime type of night. I hope he has more nights like that, but he'll never forget that."