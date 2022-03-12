Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week- Cyriah Griffin

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- It was a history making season for King's Fork girls basketball. At the center of it, and underclassman with a big game.

Bulldogs' head coach Maurice Fofana describes sophomore guard Cyriah Griffin as the glue that holds the team together. Does that add any pressure onto her plate?

"No, I just play within the game, play with what I've been taught and go out there and dominate," Griffin said.

"Having a point guard is over half of your problems when you're in a basketball game," Fofana noted. "A post player, maybe, but a point guard is over half of your problems."

Griffin has performed beyond her years this season. The point guard has led the Bulldogs to a 23-3 record, including a 20 game winning streak to end the season.

"I had to be a leader and step up and let people know and help them if they didn't know where they needed to be and just guide everybody," Griffin said.

"She doesn't play like a sophomore," Fofana pointed out. "She's poised, she's a seasoned vet and she's been in these games before."

King's Fork girls basketball hit a new high on Thursday afternoon, winning its first ever state championship in program history with a 71-67 win over Millbrook. Griffin scored 12 points and dished out 13 assists in the victory.

"It was definitely hard work, we definitely ran every day, we pushed ourselves," she recalled. "He yelled at us, fussed at us, we had some much that we had to do to put into this and I'm glad we came out with the win."

The good news for the Bulldogs, but bad news for King's Fork opponents, is that Griffin has two years of high school basketball remaining.

