Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week: Grassfield Softball

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR)- From day one of their careers, Grassfield softball players know and understand the success that has come before them and the program's expectations. The Grizzlies have never had a losing season and won the state championship back in 2015.

"I knew it was always successful and it was always really competitive to be on the team and have a spot on the team," remembered senior catcher Kamryn Inman. "I knew nothing was guaranteed."

"We always remind them we want to continue to build this Grassfield legacy here," added head coach Leroy Bohn. He's led the team since the school's opening in 2007.

This year's team will be the first to admit that it got out to a little bit of a rocky start. The Grizzlies limped out of the gate 1-3, different from the winning ways of the past.

"I think that's why we did lose the first couple of games this season," senior outfielder Maraya McCann reflected. "We kind of just expected to walk on the field and win."

"It wasn't going that way at the beginning," recalled Bohn. "I think the girls realized that and they decided to work harder, come together."

The Grizzlies answered the call, rattling off 14 straight wins and enter the weekend with a 15-3 record. Their run included victories over Hickory, Kempsville and Nansemond River, three of the area's top teams.

"Having taken down those three teams is really an accomplishment for us and I think confidence has just been off the charts ever since," Inman noted.

"I think we realized that we could do it, but we're just going to have to work hard for it if that's what we want to keep doing, if we want to keep beating the good teams," added McCann.

Grassfield's latest feat was a 16-0 triumph over Indian River on Thursday and, now that the squad seems to be clicking on all cylinders, could a deep playoff run be in the Grizzlies' future?

"We hope to make it past the first round of the playoffs this year," said McCann. "The last couple of years we've lost in the first round."

"We want to go all the way," Inman said. "We haven't won states since 2015 and in my four years I've never been to states, so I know I want to be able to help take this team to states this year."

Grassfield wraps up its regular season with a game at Deep Creek on Monday and a home contest against Hickory on Tuesday.

If you have a nominee for the Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week, send an email to marc.davis@wtkr.com.