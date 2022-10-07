Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week: Jill Hunt

WILLIAMSBURG, VA (WTKR)- Sophomore Jill Hunt has found her stride as a member of Lafayette High School's cross country team. It's a place she can release some stress, be with her friends and work to get better.

"I just love it," said Jill. "The environment is amazing, our coaching is awesome, teammates are great. I couldn't ask for a better team."

2021 saw the Ram burst onto the scene as a ninth-grader, qualifying for states and performing well once she got there. That helped her realize that cross country and track would be the sports she would pursue.

"I think after cross country season last year when I went to states and had a big [personal record] and had a lot of fun," she said of when she realized running could be something at which she might excel.

"Not only is she invested in her own athletic and academic success, but she's also the kind of person that's looking out for everybody else on her team," added Lafayette head coach Cher Lobash.

Jill used to be a soccer player, but she decided to give that up to focus on running. Cross country and track and field, however, are not all she has on her plate.

"I do band full time," she pointed out. "I do jazz band, honors band and marching band so it's a huge commitment. It could be 10 to 18 hours a week on some weeks, but it's very fun and I love the environment there."

Add being president of the student council and keeping a GPA up near 4.0 and Jill has plenty to squeeze in to each day. It can be a challenge, but she manages to find a balance.

"It take a lot of scheduling and a lot of work, honestly, but it works out," the sophomore said. "Both my coaches and teachers have been very helpful."

As for cross country, Jill said she hopes to run in college one day, but right now she has her sights set on running down some goals this year.

"This year I want to be regional champ in both indoor track and outdoor track and also try to be up there in cross country," she noted.

"She runs all summer so she's totally committed and dedicated to her sport," Lobash pointed out. "She also sets a great example for her team in that way."

