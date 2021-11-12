Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week: Kayla Grubbs

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - On the sidelines of Western Branch High School football games, you'll find Kayla Grubbs, a Bruins cheerleader.

She takes joy in crafting up cheers with her teammates under the Friday night lights, but it's what she's crafting while away from her sport that sets her apart.

Kayla is an artist. Paintings, sculptures, jewelry, you name it... she can create it.

"I was so impressed," Western Branch cheer coach Kia Hill said while recalling the first time she say Kayla's art. "She makes her own earrings, she draws everything, I was blown [away]. It was amazing."

"I think I want to start my own business when I'm older and sell my own stuff," Kayla added.

Her first step toward becoming a professional artist and business owner is art school, specifically the Governor's School for the Arts, where she hope to pursue realistic drawing.

"Since day one I've been very artistic," Kayla said. "I'm applying for GSA, the Governor's School of the Arts, this year and I hope I get in cuz it's really, really good."

Kayla's art talent is no secret among her peers. Each year, seniors get to design their own parking spots and it was Kayla who they called upon for her expertise. The cheer her art brings to friends is enjoyed by family as well.

"I painted this picture of my parents for their anniversary," Kayla said. "My mom almost started crying, I was like I don't know what to do."

But she certainly knows what to do when it comes to balancing her busy schedule of school, cheerleading and art.

"I just love how she interacts with everyone, gets along with everyone and that's what a leader is," Kia said. "She is everything in one and I couldn't ask for a better athlete, student, everything. She's just amazing."

Kayla will continue to amaze on the sidelines as she continues to cheer for the Bruins during the Western Branch football team's postseason run.

If you have a nominee for the Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week, just send an e-mail to marc.davis@wtkr.com.