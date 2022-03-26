Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week: Peninsula City All-Stars

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Some of the peninsula's best student-athletes were on display this past weekend, as the inaugural City All-Star Basketball Classic tipped off. This event at Woodside High School pitted all-stars from Hampton against those of Newport News.

"There's a rivalry that started way before I was born between the city of Newport News and the city of Hampton,"said Tommy Reamon Jr., who founded the classic. "We're one district, but it's always a 'who's better than who?,' so I wanted to bring the cities together, not as a rivalry, but as a community event."

The sense of the community was at the forefront of the event, but the rivalry was still on display. Each city's players hit the floor looking to assert peninsula supremacy on both the boys and girls sides.

"It was pretty cool,"said Menchville senior Amari Smith "This was a big moment that I'm very thankful to be a part of. We knew that we were going to be playing the best of the best so it's pretty cool."

"Everybody [came] here to play, everybody has rivals with these schools, so it's good to get everybody together and play against everybody," added Hampton senior Kennedy Harris.

Harris earned the Most Valuable Player of the girls game, while Smith hit the game-winner for Newport News in the final seconds.

In addition to the boys and girls all-star games, a three-point contest also took place.

