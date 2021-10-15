Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week: Samya Pace

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Many know Bethel for its football or basketball programs, but a sophomore sensation is putting Bruins volleyball on the map.

Practice makes perfect, as the old saying goes. For opponents of Bethel on the volleyball court, it's Samya Pace who has them practicing into the night. She averages 20 kills per match, and one might not expect much from this 5'5" phenom, but time and time again she's proving to be the best player on the court.

"It's always like a moment of being on top of the world," Pace said of striking the ball and tallying a kill. "It's a great feeling, so you just want to keep chasing it and chasing it. It feels super good."

On the court, it's all about her kill strategy.

"It's always nice to look into the court and see where you're going to place the ball," she noted. "You've always got to try and see whether you're going to hit hard cross or straight down the line. It feels especially good when you hit down the line because literally no one picks it up."

Her position is outside hitter and in Samya, head coach Natalie Kidd has found both a great striker and a complete player.

"She does play all the way around," Kidd pointed out. "She's in the back row when she's not front row and she's really good on defense as well."

The super sophomore might shine on the court, but she helps her teammates get better as well, excelling as a leader.

"She's constantly talking to them, whether it be to cheer them up or to encourage them along the way," Kidd added. "She's always correcting them as well. We have little mistakes, as every team does. She's in there, stepping in, always helping me out as a coach correcting her teammates in the middle of the action."

It's easy for Samya to be enthusiastic about volleyball. After all, there are many aspects about the game that she loves.

"It's always a positive environment," she said. "It's always super energetic and super fun and the hustle is always there and there's never a dull moment."

