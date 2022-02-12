Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week- Yasir Geter

SUFFOLK, VA (WTKR)- As a student-athlete at King's Fork High School, Yasir Geter had the chance to accomplish a childhood dream. Wednesday was Signing Day at the home of the Bulldogs, where Geter signed on the dotted line to continue his career at Christopher Newport University.

"To be out there with my brothers signing, that's very important," Geter said. "That's something we've dreamed about since we [were] back in sixth grade when we started bonding, forming a team."

The chance to play beyond high school is the result of hard work, overcoming adversity and not listening to those who said he couldn't perform. Geter's height is something he's had to overcome since a young age. Typically the shortest player on the field, he's always made sure to put in the extra work so that his height isn't a determining factor in his football opportunities.

"He was always the smallest, even into when he started JV into high school, it's like 'where is he, where is he?,'" recalled Geter's mother, Sherri. "You can't find him because you have to look through all the other players. I guess it was just the love he had for football just over-ceded the height. He knew he could do it."

"Heart over height," added Geter. "I'm not really too scared of anybody bigger than me or [anything] like that. I've got the biggest heart."

That heart helped him and his teammates accomplish something never done before on the King's Fork football field. The Bulldogs claimed their first ever region title in 2021, advancing to the state semifinals for the first time in school history.

"This team, they're a family," said King's Fork head coach Anthony Joffrion. "They did a real good job of buying into the idea that everything we do is for each other. Very unselfish, and I think that's what separated us on the field, just playing together no matter what. This group set a standard for years to come at King's Fork."

Now, Geter joins his teammates in taking his talents to the next level, where perhaps more championships lie ahead.

