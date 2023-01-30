Esprit Decor Student-Athletes of the Week: First Colonial Swimming

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- When it comes to the local high school swimming scene, First Colonial is creating a dynasty in the pool.

The Patriots are coming off a big win at the prestigious Kecoughtan Invitational, which pits area teams against each other regardless of size or class. It's a great measuring point for First Colonial to see where it is at this point in the season.

FC has established itself as one of the top programs in the commonwealth. The Patriots are hitting the water this season in search of their fourth consecutive state title.

