Esprit Decor Student Athletes of the Week: Jayla Hearp and Kyla Abraham

SMITHFIELD, Va. - A girls basketball game at Smithfield High School has no shortage of energy, plenty of points, and when the final buzzer sounds, usually a Packer victory.

"Just trying to draw up as much fanbase as we can because we've got a big playoff run in front of us. That's our hope," Smithfield head coach Derrick Gatling said.

At the center of the success, the dynamic duo of Jayla Hearp and Kyla Abraham.

"Whenever she's having a good game it just sparks me up," Hearp said. "Whenever I'm having a good game it sparks her up."

"It's an honor. I'm just grateful to play with such a great player," Abraham added.

Both Hearp and Abraham are seniors and have the Packers among the best in the state. Last month, the two received nominations for the prestigious McDonald's All-American Game.

The two will play big-time division one college basketball, Hearp at East Carolina and Abraham and Baylor. Although, before heading off to the next level, there's still unfinished business at Smithfield.

"State championship," Hearp said.

"Go to state and make a name for Smithfield High School," Abraham added.