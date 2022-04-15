Esprit Decor Student-Athletes of the Week: Nansemond-Suffolk Academy softball

SUFFOLK, Va. - The Nansemond-Suffolk Academy softball team is no stranger to success.

The last two VISAA Division II state titles have gone to the Saints: The 2019 title, and after a canceled 2020 season, the 2019 championship.

Contributing to the team's run of success is dominance in the pitcher's circle, specifically by Madison Inscoe, who was a part of each championship season.

In the Saints' recent win against Granby, Inscoe threw a no-hitter; par for the course for the senior standout. In fact, if you ask how many no-hitters she's thrown in her high school career, "I have no idea, honestly," Inscoe said.

"When she steps on that mound, she means business," Saints head coach Brittany Thornburg said. "A lot of times I'll just say that she's out there dealing, she’s knows exactly what she wants to throw and which counts in which situations. So if she shakes me off, I'm absolutely giving her the green light or whatever pitch it is that she wants.”

"I have a lot of confidence when I'm out there and I'm really able to just keep my composure if I'm under pressure or anything like that," Inscoe added. "I think those are really two good factors about me as a pitcher."

It's not just the pitcher's circle where Nansemond-Suffolk excels. The Saints are a complete team, and while this season's squad is different than the previous two, their hopes of repeating as state champs is backed up by confidence in this year's team makeup.

"I think we're a pretty scrappy team and we just work really hard to try to win," Saints infielder Maya McGowan said.

"I think the girls are really just bought in that if they work hard at practice, they put in the time, they put in the hours, we try and prepare them for every possible situation they could face in a game," Thornburg added. "They're ready for anything when they step on the field."

"We definitely have a lot of teamwork" Inscoe said. "We always had, like, really great connections with each other. So I think that really helps on the field."