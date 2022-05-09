Esprit Decor Student-Athletes of the Week: Skylar and Sydney Miller

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Since four years old, Skylar and Sydney Miller have had opponents seeing double. They're twin sisters who have always competed on the same team, now leading First Colonial's varsity squad.

"We've been playing together all of our lives," Skylar said.

"I wasn't really ever scared because I knew she was always there with me," added Sydney.

This dynamic duo has developed into one of the best soccer tandems in the area, pacing the Patriots on the pitch. The Millers are helping guide First Colonial to the top of the commonwealth in the sport and are side by side as always.

"It's awesome to always have someone," said Skylar. "On the field, we just kind of connect without even talking."

"We'll watch film together, show each other clips, fails, successes and everything in between," Sydney noted.

"Obviously the heart and sole of the team," Patriots' head coach Joe Tucei said of his twin stars. "They're fun, they're fun to be around and they work hard."

Ask them, and these sisters will tell you that they have a lot of similarities on the pitch, but they also have a few differences.

"She's more attacking-minded, like dribble, dribble, dribble," Sydney pointed out of her sister. "Me, I dribble too, but I also like to possess a lot, too, and try to keep the ball no matter what."

"I'm an aggressive player, I'm not afraid of really anything and she also is the same way," added Skylar. "We keep faith in each other."

Their high school careers started off with a bang in the form of the top prize in high school sports. Both Skylar and Sydney helped the Patriots claim their second state championship, with the latter connecting on the game-winning penalty kick. It set the bar high as to begin their four years at First Colonial.

"It was a crazy feeling, definitely nothing like it," Sydney remembered. "It's hard to describe, really."

"Coming into F-C, I didn't really expect to win a state championship. I didn't know it was possible, but it was just incredible," recalled Skylar.

Now the Millers have a taste of that championship feeling. They were the backbone of that state title team as ninth graders and that only made them hungrier to repeat during their sophomore campaigns.

"There's no better feeling than that," smiled Skylar. "That's what we're working forward to this season, too."

"It really motivates us," Sydney added. "We have high expectations so we want to do it again."

First Colonial is 8-1 on the season and is scheduled to face Salem on Friday evening.

If you have a nominee for the Esprit Decor Student-Athlete of the Week, email marc.davis@wtkr.com.