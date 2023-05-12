From pool to pursuing medical degree, Virginia Beach native Dickinson all-in

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Callie Dickinson spent a good deal of her childhood in the pool, even though it might not have been her first choice.

"I remember that I really didn't like swimming growing up," she smiled. "I was kind of forced to do it because my parents wanted my siblings and I all in the same sport."

It's safe to say the sport has grown on her. Callie describes herself as super competitive and she let it show, dominating the pool during her time with Tide Swimming and in high school at Norfolk Academy. Early in high school she experienced a breakthrough.

"Shortly after turning 15, I qualified for Olympic Trials and I dropped four seconds when I qualified my first time in my first event," the Virginia Beach native recalled. "That was kind of my first big jump into the national stage."

"She's a trailblazer, she's committed," added Richard Hunter, the head coach of Tide Swimming. "The success we've had over the past few years, we can trace back to what she was doing and how she was really ready to take that next step."

Those steps would continue. Callie just wrapped up her final year of college eligibility swimming for the University of Georgia in the powerful Southeastern Conference.

"I came in probably a small fish in a big pond," Callie remembered. "Each year, my goal was to try and contribute more and more to the team and then this past year, I was able to contribute individually and to the maximum number of relays possible at NCAA's, so that was fun."

There's a lot more to Callie than sports. Earlier this month, she was named the female winner of the SEC's H. Boyd McWhorter Scholar-Athlete of the Year Award, which is given for achievements in both academics and athletics.

"Hearing that she's receiving the accolades she's receiving, it's kind of one of those things where if you know Callie and know where she came from, there's no surprises there, but really happy for her," said Hunter.

"I was honestly really shocked to hear I won it, especially looking at the accomplishments of a lot of the other student-athletes," the swimmer said. "It was a big honor and I'm looking forward to using it in medical school."

That's right. Callie is pursuing a career as an orthopedic surgeon. She hasn't decided where she'll attend medical school just yet, but she will continue to swim for the time being. After all, the sport has helped her in all aspects of life.

"It's definitely taught me how to manage my time with school and academics and also social life," she pointed out. "It's also taught me a lot of dedication and commitment and just the path of resilience."

Callie will swim for Team USA at the World University Games in China, which begin at the end of July. The H. Boyd McWhorter Award includes a $20,000 post-graduate scholarship.