Hickory's Paiton Everett using final season to leave a legacy on and off the diamond

CHESAPEAKE, VA (WTKR) — It's the final week for Hickory senior Paiton Everett to make some high school softball memories.

"I mean it's just been great," she said. "I've met so many great people, so many great people and their families."

The Hickory High School senior has helped guide the Hawks softball team to the VHSL Class 5 state championship game, the second season in a row the program has reached that point.

"It's something I wouldn't trade for the world," she said.

Winning a state title would be the ultimate end to a fantastic career, but it's only part of what Everett wanted to do in her final year of high school.

The second baseman is involved in numerous clubs in her school, including the Pink Club and Best Buddies.

"In Pink Club, we raise money for children in our school who's parents have gone through cancer," she said. "Best Buddies helps with kids who have special needs in school."

Trying to make a positive impact on the lives of others has become a priority for Everett, who will continue her playing career at Virginia Wesleyan. Those who have been around her throughout here years in high school have seen her leadership abilities continue to grow.

"She's always in that dugout, one of the first one's to practice, one of the last ones to leave," said Hawks head coach Shane Smith. "When we talk about enjoying the journey, that's one that's going to mean a lot."

"The smiles on the faces is all I need to see," Everett said.

Whether Hickory wins the Class 5 state championship or not, Everett knows her playing career will continue. With it, she wants to continue making her community a better place for everyone.

"There's no reason why you shouldn't want to do something like that," she said. "We are the future, and so anything I can do to help, I'm willing to do."