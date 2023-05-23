Ocean Lakes lacrosse's Yang balancing different roles on multiple teams

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — Just one year into its existence as a program, Ocean Lakes girls lacrosse is showing out. The Dolphins are 12-1 and will play in the Region 6A semifinals against Kellam on Wednesday.

"We've gotten recognition from teachers at school, administrators talking about it," said senior midfielder Britney Yang. "We've been underrated from our time as a club but now we're a varsity sport and it's super exciting."

Yang's time in the spring is split between a couple of teams. Once she's done on the field, the senior becomes an instrumental part of the school's orchestra.

"I do rehearsals throughout school and we actually have a concert coming up in a few weeks, really near our playoff time," Yang said.

Though they're completely different activities, they each help Britney to understand how important it is to play your part.

"I really like team sports, so everything has to work together with all the students," she said. "Everyone has to be on the same level and the same practice level."

"She's co-captain, she's done a great job in making sure the team is on the same page," said Ocean Lakes head coach Lauren Logan-Gates. "Making sure we're in the right uniforms and have the right sister gifts and wear the right things to school on game days."

Whether she's on stage or on the field, Yang is constantly practicing how to set a standard, with her words and her actions.

"Leadership skills, communication," she said. "If something isn't working right, you have to bring it to light, talk about it and see how we can get a solution to that."