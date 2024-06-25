Suffolk's Rose, Chesapeake native Wilson fall just short of Olympic team

EUGENE, OR (WTKR)- Each Olympic year, a handful of Hampton Roads products get their shots at earning spots on the U.S. Olympic team. 2024 was no different.

Suffolk's Michaela Rose and Chesapeake native Quincy Wilson both hit the track Monday night with chances at punching their tickets to Paris, but fell just short.

Rose, who just completed her junior season at LSU, finished fourth in the women's 800 meter final. She led halfway through the race and looked poised for a top three finish coming down the stretch, but was passed by Allie Wilson with about 50 meters remaining. Rose ran a time of 1:59.32 and missed a spot on the Olympic team by just one place.

Wilson, a 16-year old who attended Great Bridge Middle School before going to Bullis School in Potomac, Maryland, finished sixth in the men's 400 meter final in a time of 44.94 seconds. He broke the 45 second mark in all three of his Olympic Trials races, setting U-18 world records in both the preliminary and semifinal rounds. His fastest time of the week was 44.59 seconds.

Wilson could still earn a spot in the Olympics if coaches select him as part of the 4x400 meter relay team. He would be the youngest American men's track and field athlete ever.

Grassfield product Grant Holloway also competed Monday night, winning his 110 meter high hurdles heat in a time of 12.92 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year.