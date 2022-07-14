Sun Belt basketball schedules unveiled

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Football season is fast approaching, but the Sun Belt Conference is planning a season ahead. The league announced its men's and women's basketball schedules this week, with each team playing 18 conference match-ups.
The Old Dominion men open league play at home on December 29 against Arkansas State, the first of back-to-back games at Chartway Arena to begin the Sun Belt slate. The women, meanwhile, will open up with two road games, beginning December 29 at Appalachian State.
Both the Monarch men and women will face their fellow Sun Belt Eastern Division foes twice. Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison and Marshall all grace the schedule as home-and-home showdowns.
See each team's Sun Belt schedule below:
Old Dominion men:
December 29- vs. Arkansas State
December 31- vs. Louisiana
January 5- @ Troy
January 7- @ Georgia Southern
January 12- vs. Coastal Carolina
January 14- @ Marshall
January 19- vs. Georgia State
January 21- vs. Appalachian State
January 26- @ South Alabama
January 28- @ Coastal Carolina
February 2- vs. James Madison
February 4- vs. Georgia Southern
February 9- @ Georgia State
February 11- @ Texas State
February 16- @ James Madison
February 18- @ Appalachian State
February 22- vs. Southern Mississippi
February 24- vs. Marshall
Old Dominion women:
December 29- @ Appalachian State
December 31- @ James Madison
January 5- vs. Louisiana-Monroe
January 7- vs. South Alabama
January 12- @ Georgia Southern
January 14- vs. Marshall
January 19- @ Louisiana
January 21- @ Georgia State
January 26- vs. Texas State
January 28- vs. Coastal Carolina
February 2- @ Southern Mississippi
February 4- @ Arkansas State
February 9- vs. Georgia Southern
February 11- vs. Georgia State
February 16- vs. Appalachian State
February 18- vs. James Madison
February 22- @ Marshall
February 24- @ Coastal Carolina