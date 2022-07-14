Sun Belt basketball schedules unveiled

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Football season is fast approaching, but the Sun Belt Conference is planning a season ahead. The league announced its men's and women's basketball schedules this week, with each team playing 18 conference match-ups.

The Old Dominion men open league play at home on December 29 against Arkansas State, the first of back-to-back games at Chartway Arena to begin the Sun Belt slate. The women, meanwhile, will open up with two road games, beginning December 29 at Appalachian State.

Both the Monarch men and women will face their fellow Sun Belt Eastern Division foes twice. Appalachian State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, James Madison and Marshall all grace the schedule as home-and-home showdowns.

See each team's Sun Belt schedule below:

Old Dominion men:

December 29- vs. Arkansas State

December 31- vs. Louisiana

January 5- @ Troy

January 7- @ Georgia Southern

January 12- vs. Coastal Carolina

January 14- @ Marshall

January 19- vs. Georgia State

January 21- vs. Appalachian State

January 26- @ South Alabama

January 28- @ Coastal Carolina

February 2- vs. James Madison

February 4- vs. Georgia Southern

February 9- @ Georgia State

February 11- @ Texas State

February 16- @ James Madison

February 18- @ Appalachian State

February 22- vs. Southern Mississippi

February 24- vs. Marshall

Old Dominion women:

December 29- @ Appalachian State

December 31- @ James Madison

January 5- vs. Louisiana-Monroe

January 7- vs. South Alabama

January 12- @ Georgia Southern

January 14- vs. Marshall

January 19- @ Louisiana

January 21- @ Georgia State

January 26- vs. Texas State

January 28- vs. Coastal Carolina

February 2- @ Southern Mississippi

February 4- @ Arkansas State

February 9- vs. Georgia Southern

February 11- vs. Georgia State

February 16- vs. Appalachian State

February 18- vs. James Madison

February 22- @ Marshall

February 24- @ Coastal Carolina