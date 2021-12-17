Sunday's Washington-Eagles game postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, CBS Sports reports

WASHINGTON - The upcoming game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, according to CBS Sports.

CBS Sports NFL insider Josina Anderson Anderson confirmed that the Washington-Eagles game has been moved to Tuesday, while CBS Sports NFL insider Jason La Canfora confirmed that it will be played at 7 p.m. ET.

The Seahawks-Rams game, which was also slated for Sunday, is also expected to be moved to Tuesday, with a kickoff time to be determined. The Athletic reported that the game could be taking place at the same time as Washington-Eagles.

This is a developing story.

