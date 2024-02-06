Super Bowl Opening Night kicks off first big game week in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NV (WTKR)- It was a fitting kickoff to the first Super Bowl week in Las Vegas.

Thousands of media from all over the world and about 30,000 fans ushered in the festivities. Some of Sin City's famous faces were on hand as the night was a treat for all who attended.

"This is so fun," said longtime Las Vegas performer Carrot Top. "I've never been to one of these, so you look and you see the players in these booths. It's like they're a wax doll in a box and you just take them home with you."

The players took it all in as well. Among them, Chiefs' linebacker Cole Christiansen. He's a graduate of Nansemond-Suffolk Academy and looking for his second Super Bowl ring, but first as a member of an active roster. Christiansen was on Kansas City's practice squad for last season's championship.

"It's awesome," Christiansen smiled. "Just like last year, this is such a fun night and it gets us kick-started for the week and then it's fun talking to you guys. It's usually a circus talking to all kinds of crazy people from all over the world so it's fun."

"It's amazing, man, just to be here in this stadium around all these Chiefs fans, around all these people that came out here to see us for the Super Bowl," added Kansas City rookie defensive back and Virginia Tech product Chamarri Conner. "It's an amazing feeling."

On the other sideline is Deep Creek's Darryl Tapp. He's the assistant defensive line coach for the 49ers and was living in the moment that Monday night provided.

"12 years playing, now six years coaching, never really thought I'd get to this point so I'm enjoying every moment, knowing what the goal is," Tapp said.

Monday marked a night of fun, but one that makes way for the task at hand. These players are here for the sole reason of winning a championship and hoisting a Lombardi Trophy, something they'll battle for this Sunday.

"It's why we're here," Christiansen said. "We're here for one thing. Yeah, it's fun to be in Vegas and talk to you guys, but winning is the most important thing."

"It would mean everything," Conner added. "Growing up playing football, that's the number one goal, the number one dream, to get to the NFL and win the Super Bowl, so that would be amazing."

The Chiefs and 49ers will be available to the media Tuesday thru Thursday and then will close their doors before taking the field for Super Bowl LVIII.