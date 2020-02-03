Menu

Watch

Actions

Chiefs fans, local leaders and celebrities react to team's first Super Bowl win in 50 years

Posted: 9:12 AM, Feb 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-02-03 09:12:24-05
items.[0].image.alt
Chiefs fans, local leaders and celebrities react to team's first Super Bowl win in 50 years

After the Chiefs’ fourth-quarter rally to top the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 in the Super Bowl, giving the team its first championship in 50 years, many took to social media to share in the excitement with Chiefs Kingdom.

LL Cool J gave props to Chiefs rookie wide receiver Mecole Hardman Jr., who rocked an old-school vibe during a recent pregame stroll.

Mayor Quinton Lucas said it sounded like a good time to have a parade. The Chiefs Kingdom Champions Parade will be held at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday in downtown Kansas City.

Comedian Rob Riggle, an Overland Park, Kansas native, said he was at "a loss for words" after watching the Chiefs win.

Rep. Emanuel Cleaver, who represents Missouri’s 5th District, including Kansas City, said the victory was 50 years in the making.

And Gov. Mike Parson said, “It was meant to be.”

50 years! #ChiefsKindgom pic.twitter.com/Q0iJUyNdf0

— Governor Mike Parson (@GovParsonMO) February 3, 2020

Here’s a look at what others were tweeting in the moments after the game:

Congrats to the @Chiefs on becoming WORLD CHAMPIONS. #AlwaysRoyal // #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/AiYuCD6KE5

— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) February 3, 2020

@TheKansasCityChiefs #chiefskingdom #unfinishedbusiness #playoffs #nfl #nflplayoffs #weready #chiefs pic.twitter.com/J7ZGchQ8YN

— Olathe Police (@OlathePolice) February 3, 2020

✅ Stanley Cup

😎 #SBLIV

— Senator Roy Blunt (@RoyBlunt) February 3, 2020

This story was originally published by KSHB in Kansas City, Missouri.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Why we redesigned the website and mobile app