Super Regional-bound: VWU, CNU sweep regionals to move on in NCAA Tournament

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- 16 teams remain in the NCAA Division III softball tournament and two of them hail from Hampton Roads.

Christopher Newport and Virginia Wesleyan both clinched NCAA Regional victories Saturday afternoon, punching their respective tickets to the Super Regionals next weekend.

The Captains topped Pfeiffer in a back-and-forth battle, 6-4. CNU would take a 2-0 lead in the first inning, but Pfeiffer responded with three runs in the top of the second to move in front. Delaney Nuckols connected on an RBI single in the bottom half of the frame to tie the game at 3-3, but the visitors re-took the advantage in the top in the third.

Christopher Newport had one rally left, tying the game once again in the bottom of the third before Nuckols came through again with a two-run single to round out the scoring.

Nuckols finished the day 3-for-4 with the three RBI and freshman Candace Slaw also tallied three hits on the afternoon. Kate Alger tossed a complete game on the mound, striking out eight and working around five walks. After a run-filled first three frames, both teams were held scoreless by the opposition from the fourth inning foward.

The Captains ran their winning streak to 18 games and advanced to face Rowan in the Super Regionals next weekend. Dates, times and location have yet to be announced.

Virginia Wesleyan won its regional championship in more dominating fashion, shutting out Lebanon Valley, 8-0, in five innings. Alison Pollack set the tone with a three-run home run in the bottom of the first and the Marlins cruised from there.

Wesleyan added five more runs in the bottom of the third and Emma Adams was lights-out in the circle as VWU cruised to victory.

Pollack was 3-for-4 in the victory while Sarah Prosser also tallied a three hit day, collecting a hit in every one of her plate appearances. Olivia Knight recorded a multi-hit game as well, going 2-for-3. Adams allowed just two hits over five innings and struck out three while walking none.

The Marlins will take on Muskingum in the Super Regionals.