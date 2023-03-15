'Super States' wrestling takes center stage in Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- It throws classifications out the window and throws wrestlers into a bracket all together to decide superiority.

We're talking about Super States, a tournament put on by Virginia Challenge Wrestling. This allows wrestlers from all across the commonwealth to put their skills to the test against other top competitors in the state. While the VHSL state tournaments are broken down into six classifications, this event puts everybody in each weight class in the same bracket.

Up to 32 wrestlers could compete in each weight class with the top four receiving medals. A total of 744 participants took part in the event that took place on Saturday and Sunday at the Virginia Beach Field House.

Super States also partners with the military, which has representatives on-hand to help present medals and assist.

