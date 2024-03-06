Superstar returns as Allen Iverson Way unveiled

NEWPORT NEWS, VA (WTKR)- Allen Iverson left a permanent mark on the basketball court and football field on the Peninsula. Now his name is a permanent mark on a Newport News street.

The city unveiled Allen Iverson Way during a ceremony at the Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center Tuesday morning. The former NBA superstar was on hand, along with friends, family and famous faces from throughout the commonwealth.

"I'm from here and it means everything to me to be from here and represent this place," Iverson said. "It was just a great feeling. I've accomplished a lot of things in my life, but this is the cream of the crop right here."

"He's a bridge builder. He's someone who represents all the good things that happen in Newport News and in Hampton," added Newport News mayor Phillip Jones. "He is one of our native sons and we're proud to honor him today."

Iverson and Jones were joined during the festivities by Governor Glenn Youngkin, Boo Williams, Congressman Bobby Scott, James "Poo" Johnson and 76ers Vice President Mike Goings.

Iverson's NBA resume is one of the best ever. He was the NBA Rookie of the Year in 1997, an 11-time All-Star, four-time scoring champion, 2001 NBA Most Valuable Player and is a Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer. Of all his accolades, however, the former Bethel Bruin said Tuesday stands out above the rest.

"It has to be number one," Iverson smiled. "Someday people will be talking on the phone or something and be like 'I'm heading down Chuck Street' or something like that. It's just surreal."

Iverson addressed a packed auditorium with his city looking back at him. Many of them had a hand in his story. After the ceremony, the Hampton native went to see the street itself, surrounded by many people who are important to him.

"Hopefully, looking in their eyes, they see they're success, too, and they feel good about what they contributed to my life," he said.

He's gone from leading Bethel to state titles in both football and basketball to becoming one of the faces of NBA. It's been a road that Iverson feels has been well-traveled and one that has paved the way for those coming next.

"I just hope from my story, a lot of kids or people in general take the great things that I've done in my life and not do the things that I did wrong in my life to help them mold themselves to be great people," he noted.

Iverson is a member of the NBA 75th anniversary team his No. 3 is retired by the Philadelphia 76ers.