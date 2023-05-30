Surf to Salute: veterans, active servicemen and women compete for fallen in surf competition on Memorial Day

VIRGINIA BEACH (WTKR) — After having to battle through a few days of weather postponements, the Coastal Edge Steel Pier Classic surf competition endured a few fog delays to squeeze its competition into one day.

For regular surfer John Hewitt II, hearing the starting horn was music to his ears.

"Just being with nature and being in the elements, it gives me an adrenaline rush," he said. "When you're catching that perfect wave, there's nothing else on your mind but that wave."

Hewitt is usually in a reflective state of mind around this time. He served in the Marine Corps for five years and with the competition based on Memorial Day weekend, he's thinking about a loss that sits deep with him.

"I lost my friend to PTSD suicide a few years back, it's kind of why I signed up for this," Hewitt II said. "To get the awareness out there that if veterans are struggling, reach out."

He competes in the Military Open division, along with numerous veterans and active servicemen and women. Noah Sweeton, who currently serves in the Coast Guard in Virginia Beach, grew up on the waves in California.

Using his passion for the sport to help honor those who lost their life fighting for the country is gratifying for him.

" It's very special to just have that time, have that community, have that brotherhood around you," Sweeton said. "Especially for those who are hurting on this time."

The Military Open division was set to compete early in the weekend but because of the constant weather postponements, it was pushed back to Memorial Day. Despite the hassles of the stormy conditions, it created a chance to observe the day with others who experienced the same things serving while sharing a love to get out in the water.

"If you're alone and hurting at this time, that's when its the most dangerous," Sweeton said. "It's great to just find something that brings people together, to bring brothers and sisters around you."

"There's a huge veteran community here in Virginia Beach," Hewitt II said. "It feels good that there's other people out here surfing and remembering all the fallen veterans and service members from all the wars."

The adrenaline rush from that initial paddle out doesn't change. For Hewitt II, however, the meaning of that day of surfing goes beyond the sport, a chance to honor a friend he lost too soon.

"I'm pretty sure he'd be looking down with a big smile on his face today," he said.