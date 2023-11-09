Survive and advance: High school football playoffs set to kick off

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Playoff season has arrived on the high school football field as numerous area teams look to survive and advance this week.

One of the intriguing match-ups on the first Friday of the postseason kicks off in Region 5B, where Nansemond River meets Granby. The fourth-seeded Warriors come in with an 8-2 record and are making their 10th straight playoff appearance in full seasons (Nansemond River missed the field in the pandemic-shortened spring of 2021 season). They'll go up against a Comet squad that is 7-3, its best showing since 2012. Granby is in the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Two rematches of down-to-the wire showdowns take place in Virginia Beach, this time with win or go home stakes. Tallwood and Salem square off in Region 5A. The SunDevils took the regular season meeting in a shootout, 46-42. Frank Cox and Kempsville meet for the right to keep playing, after the Falcons had to mount a furious comeback to top the Chiefs two weeks ago, 22-21.

Maury, Green Run, King's Fork, Phoebus and Warhill all take the field as unbeaten teams.

Thursday:

Nandua @ Poquoson- 6:00

Deep Creek at Green Run- 7:00

Salem @ Tallwood- 7:00

Kempsville @ Frank Cox- 7:00

Bayside @ Indian River- 7:00

Booker T. Washington @ Hopewell- 7:00

Tabb @ Lafayette- 7:00

Friday:

Oscar Smith @ Glen Allen- 7:00

Western Branch @ Thomas Dale- 7:00

Landstown @ Manchester- 7:00

Kecoughtan @ Maury- 7:00

Granby @ Nansemond River- 7:00

Bethel @ King's Fork- 7:00

Menchville @ Warwick- 7:00

Jamestown @ Phoebus- 7:00

Manor @ Warhill- 7:00

Gloucester @ Churchland- 7:00

Heritage @ Grafton- 7:00

Colonial Heights @ Lake Taylor- 7:00

Bruton @ King William- 7:00

Southampton @ Lunenburg Central- 7:00

Franklin @ William Campbell- 7:00

Saturday:

Smithfield @ Hampton- 12:00

