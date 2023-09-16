Tabb, Maury pick up big wins to headline Friday football results

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- A York County rivalry celebrated a milestone and a Hampton Roads team continued to show it could be the best in the state to headline week four of high school football in the 757.

Tabb and York met in the 50th anniversary of their storied rivalry and it was the Tigers taking Friday's meeting in convincing fashion, 43-0. Tabb held a 14-0 lead at the break and continued to pour it on after halftime. John Byron's team improved to 3-0 on the season and grabbed a 31-30-1 advantage in the all-time series with the Falcons. The two squads also held a military appreciation night ceremony prior to the contest. The Tigers wore special camouflage uniforms with Tabb legend Terry Kirby addressing the team prior to kickoff.

Maury's challenging early-season schedule continued and the Commodores kept delivering. Dyrri McCain's squad out-scored the Generals, 26-8, in the second half to roll to the 47-29 road victory. Maury improved to 3-0 with victories over two reigning state champions and a Maryland powerhouse. The Commodores open Eastern District play at Lake Taylor next week.

For the first time since 2002, Nansemond River tallied a win over Oscar Smith. The Warriors jumped out to an early lead and topped the Tigers, 42-28, to improve to 3-0. It marks Oscar Smith's first regular season Southeastern District defeat since 2018. Alonzo Ricks and his squad face Suffolk neighbor and fellow unbeaten team King's Fork next week.

Granby continued its historic start, posting a 46-0 win over Norview at Powhatan Field. The Comets go to 3-0, their best opening since the 2012 campaign. They'll host Booker T. Washington next Friday night.

Friday's scores:

Tabb 43, York 0

Maury 47, Dinwiddie 29

Nansemond River 42, Oscar Smith 28

Granby 46, Norview 0

Highland Springs 65, I.C. Norcom 0

Hopewell 42, Churchland 0

Western Branch 35, Hickory 0

Deep Creek 21, Grassfield 7

King's Fork 48, Great Bridge 7

Warwick 35, Menchville 0

Gloucester 33, Denbigh 13

Smithfield 37, Jamestown 7

Bruton 43, Northumberland 41

Colonial Heights 34, Southampton 3

North Cross 28, Atlantic Shores 7

Nansemond-Suffolk 56, Portsmouth Christian 7