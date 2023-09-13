Tabb-York rivalry hits milestone Friday night

YORKTOWN, VA (WTKR)- The story of the York-Tabb football series would make for a thick book with plenty of chapters. Those two programs will add another milestone stage to the rivalry this Friday night.

"It's our version of Army-Navy, kind of," said Falcons head coach Doug Pereira.

"Right now, the overall record is 30-30-1," Tabb head coach John Byron added.

The two teams have been locking horns for the last half-century. Tabb and York are schools that rest just eight miles apart and will hit the field to face off against each other for the 50th year.

"It's the best thing," said Falcons' junior tight end and linebacker Elijah James. "It's Tabb and York, 50th anniversary. Ain't nothing better than that."

"We've just been playing each other for so long that it just makes it that much more of a big deal," noted Tigers' senior fullback and linebacker Camryn Michael Dixon.

Some of the current players have grown up with this match-up, hearing stories of the game from relatives who took the field for each respective side in past years. Others played together as kids in rec football and now find themselves on opposite sidelines.

"Some of us have parents that played in this rivalry," York junior quarterback Brady Conner pointed out. "It's been on fire ever since then."

"Last year there was a lot of banter going on back and forth," recalled Dixon. "A lot of tension leading up to this game."

"That's the school that's down the street," added James. "You know some of these guys. That's the game everybody at the school, the whole community comes out to that. That's the game. You've got to show up for that one."

Friday will be the latest edition of the battle for Bailey Field, the venue both teams share as a home field, along with Grafton. York took last year's showdown, 28-0, so the Tigers will be looking for a little revenge. Expect a big portion of the community filling the seats, as many have their favorite color- Tabb orange or Falcon blue. The anticipation for Friday's meeting stretches far beyond each locker room.

"We share the stadium, the county comes together for this game and it's a special thing," Pereira said. "We're honored to be a part of this rivalry."

"People posting pictures and memories of different games in the past and so that just sort of adds to the excitement," added Byron.

The Tigers are hoping to remain perfect on the young season and improve to 3-0. York has its eyes on climbing back above .500. While a win for this season is the most important thing for these teams, they'll also hope to grab those bragging rights, at least until next time.

"It's something that we be just extremely gratifying to know that all that hard work is starting to come to fruition," Byron said.

"This is the game that we want to win and they're in the same boat," added Pereira. "The Hovis Trophy is on the line for the county and it's bragging rights for the next year."

York and Tabb kick off at 7:00 on Friday night in our 757 Showdown.