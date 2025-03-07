Tallwood boasts wrestling champions on both boys and girls sides

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Wrestling season is in the books for the school year and Tallwood capped it off by making some history.

The Lions put wrestlers on top of the podium at both the boys and girls state championship meets, a first for the program. Tatiana Denig captured the girls state crown at 145 lbs, while Colton Hepp followed that up with a 113 lbs title during the boys festivities.

"It's really cool," Denig said of the crowns. "That's my practice partner, so I think iron sharpens iron and we really got it done."

"We sat here and watched her win live," added Hepp. "They looked at me and said 'you're the next one.' I said 'that's my drill partner.' I can't go out there and get third or fourth or not even win. I've got to do something. I've got to win with her."

Denig, a junior, said Thursday that her championship victory really had not set in yet. However, she's starting to realize the history she's made as the school's first girls wrestling champion.

"I love seeing the middle school girls know who I am," she smiled. "They always are at my matches and they always say stuff to me. It's really great to see and I want them to follow in my footsteps and have more state champs on the wall."

Hepp is also a junior and wowed the crowd on his way to state gold. He was not scored upon throughout the entire state tournament, shutting out every opponent in his way. The 113 pounder feels his mental game is what set him apart.

"I had the skill, I had the coaching, I just changed my head game," he noted. "I went from 'I'm going to win' to 'I'm going to dominate this match, I'm going to win every position. Even if he gets something, I'm going to get the next one.' Nothing mattered to me but making sure the final second was mine."

Head coach Travis Ferguson just wrapped up his first season leading the Lions. The Ocean Lakes product was the head coach at Deep Creek before arriving at Tallwood.