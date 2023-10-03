Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Tallwood knocks off Cox to headline Beach District Monday night football

TALLWOOD FOOTBALL
Posted at 12:23 AM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 00:23:02-04

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Tropical Storm Ophelia caused the Beach District to shuffle its schedule a couple weeks ago, setting the stage for some Monday Night Football. All five games on the slate were decided by a touchdown or less, treating football fans to a thrilling evening.

Tallwood headlined the evening's action with a 14-7 victory over Frank Cox. After leading 6-0 at the half, the Lions fell behind on Tyre Jeffries' 70-yard touchdown rush on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. The 7-6 score would remain through the later stages of the fourth when Tallwood caught a spark, putting together a scoring drive, successfully executing a two point conversion and making a defensive stand. Jacob Rojas's 27-yard rushing touchdown pushed the Lions in front for good.

The match-up between Kempsville and Bayside went down to the final quarter as well. Jordan Henderson scored a rushing touchdown for the Marlins with three minutes to go, giving them their first lead at 17-14. The Chiefs answered with a drive of their own, capped off by Ty'Jae Curtis's eight-yard touchdown run to push Kempsville back in front, 21-17, with 1:20 to play and that would hold.

Landstown and Salem locked horns in a close battle as well, with the Eagles triumphing, 14-7. Isaiah Lovegren's fourth quarter touchdown served as the game-winner for them, as Landstown climbed back above .500 at 3-2.

Princess Anne jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but Floyd Kellam charged back to claim the 16-14 victory. David Wilk started the rally, pulling in a short pass and taking it for a touchdown and Dewon Hayes prevented further damage in the second quarter with an interception at the one-yard line.

Ocean Lakes and First Colonial also went down to the wire, with the Dolphins holding on for a 24-20 victory.

District leader Green Run had an open date and will return to action Friday against Bayside.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

WTKR News 3 Streaming App Promo

Watch WTKR News 3 free, 24/7 on your smart TV