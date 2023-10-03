Tallwood knocks off Cox to headline Beach District Monday night football

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA (WTKR)- Tropical Storm Ophelia caused the Beach District to shuffle its schedule a couple weeks ago, setting the stage for some Monday Night Football. All five games on the slate were decided by a touchdown or less, treating football fans to a thrilling evening.

Tallwood headlined the evening's action with a 14-7 victory over Frank Cox. After leading 6-0 at the half, the Lions fell behind on Tyre Jeffries' 70-yard touchdown rush on the first play from scrimmage in the third quarter. The 7-6 score would remain through the later stages of the fourth when Tallwood caught a spark, putting together a scoring drive, successfully executing a two point conversion and making a defensive stand. Jacob Rojas's 27-yard rushing touchdown pushed the Lions in front for good.

The match-up between Kempsville and Bayside went down to the final quarter as well. Jordan Henderson scored a rushing touchdown for the Marlins with three minutes to go, giving them their first lead at 17-14. The Chiefs answered with a drive of their own, capped off by Ty'Jae Curtis's eight-yard touchdown run to push Kempsville back in front, 21-17, with 1:20 to play and that would hold.

Landstown and Salem locked horns in a close battle as well, with the Eagles triumphing, 14-7. Isaiah Lovegren's fourth quarter touchdown served as the game-winner for them, as Landstown climbed back above .500 at 3-2.

Princess Anne jumped out to a 14-0 lead, but Floyd Kellam charged back to claim the 16-14 victory. David Wilk started the rally, pulling in a short pass and taking it for a touchdown and Dewon Hayes prevented further damage in the second quarter with an interception at the one-yard line.

Ocean Lakes and First Colonial also went down to the wire, with the Dolphins holding on for a 24-20 victory.

District leader Green Run had an open date and will return to action Friday against Bayside.