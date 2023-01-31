Tate's 21 helps Norfolk State outlast North Carolina Central

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR) — Dana Tate's second-straight game with 20-plus points proved to be enough to help Norfolk State hold on against one of the standard bearers in the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference.

Tate scored 21 again as the Spartans survived a back-and-forth affair with North Carolina Central, 77-71.

Down seven at halftime, the Eagles roared back in the second half to take a 44-43 lead with 14:44 left to play in the game. NSU responded with a 14-7 run to grab the lead again and never look back.

The green and gold hit 10 threes in the game, Tate burying five of them. Lake Taylor alum Joe Bryant scored 18 points in the victory, connecting on six of his nine shots from the field.

Caheim Brown came off the bench to put up 17 points.

Norfolk State is now 15-7 on the season, 5-2 in MEAC play. They return to the floor with a destination game on Saturday, playing Hampton in the Legacy Classic in Newark, New Jersey.