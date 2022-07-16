Taylor holds Community Weekend in Hampton

HAMPTON, VA (WTKR)- Tyrod Taylor grew up in Hampton and had people to whom he looked up. Now he's one of those people and is always happy to make it back.

"This is a community I grew up in," Taylor said on Saturday. "I grew up five minutes down the street, played a bunch of meaningful games here (Darling Stadium) in rec league and high school."

Now the quarterback of the New York Giants, Taylor returned to Hampton this weekend. The Tyrod Taylor Foundation hosted its Community Weekend, holding a movie showing of The Black Panther at Buckroe Beach on Friday night, followed by a 5K bike ride and art show at Darling Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

"It means everything for me to come back and be able to pour back into the community that gave so much to me and still supports me to this day," he said.

Taylor starred at Hampton High School, where the Crabbers went 34-4 during his tenure, before playing his college football at Virginia Tech. He would lead to Hokies to two Orange Bowls and earned ACC Offensive Player of the Year in 2010. He's entering his 12th NFL season, but first with the Giants. Taylor was drafted by the Ravens in 2011 and suited up for Baltimore, the Bills, Browns, Chargers and Texans before arriving in New York. His first season in Buffalo saw him selected to the Pro Bowl.

His list of accolades makes him a role model to those growing up in the city where he has his own childhood memories.

"You just try to be an example to these young kids," noted Taylor. "I always tell myself, obviously were not perfect, but try to be an example that my younger self could gain knowledge and could gain inspiration from, so that's how I try to live my life."

This weekend is just the latest example of how he gives back to Hampton and Hampton Roads as a whole. It's a place he's proud to call home and people he's proud to share a community with.

"Hampton is a close-knit community," Taylor pointed out. "It's built around love. That's one of the main things that speaks out. If you talk to anyone from Hampton, everyone's genuine, they care for one-another, they want to see us all succeed and we have each other's back so I try to instill that within my community events as well."

Taylor reports to training camp with the Giants on July 26.