Taylor out as Admirals head coach

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Rod Taylor could never repeat the success he had as a player as the Admirals' head coach and his time at the head of club has come to an end.

The team announced that Taylor was leaving his position as Norfolk's head coach in a release on Monday afternoon. No reason was given for his departure.

“Rod has poured his heart and soul into Admirals Hockey for decades both as a player and head coach,” said Admirals Owner Patrick Cavanagh in the club's release. “The organization appreciates his work and dedication more than words can say. The Admirals organization cannot thank Rod enough for his dedication and loyalty to Norfolk Admirals Professional Hockey and the wonderful community of Hampton Roads.”

The Admirals are out to a 1-7 start on the season with their only victory coming in game number four, a 3-1 win over the Maine Mariners. The squad is currently on a four game skid and will wrap up a series against the Worcester Railers on Tuesday.

2021-2022 saw the Admirals finish sixth in the ECHL's Southern Division with a 29-37-6 record, though the club did have a hot streak towards the end of the campaign. Prior to that, Norfolk stumbled to a 14-38-8 finish during Taylor's first season in 2019-2020, last place in the South. The team opted not to play the 2020-2021 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taylor is being replaced by assistant coach Jeff Carr in the big chair, who brings strong credentials. Last season, Carr was named the Southern Professional Hockey League Coach of the Year, after leading the Knoxville Ice Bears to a 42-10-8 showing.

The Admirals are in the midst of a lengthy road stretch. The first chance fans will have to see the Carr-led Norfolk squad is November 23 at The Scope when the Admirals host Worcester.