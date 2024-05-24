Team Rudee's set for big Worrell 1,000 finish

KILL DEVIL HILLS, NC (WTKR)- They've been sailing up the East Coast since May 12 and Friday finds Team Rudee's Sailing completing its mission after nearly two weeks of conquering the seas.

The Worrell 1,000 race comes to a close on the Virginia Beach Oceanfront on Friday afternoon, as the competing boats will sail their last leg from Kill Devil Hills to the Resort City to conclude the event. The race began in Hollywood, Florida, and has provided more than its fair share of challenges to the crews.

Team Rudee's finished Thursday's leg from Orcacoke to Kill Devil Hills in eighth place and currently sits in eighth place overall, according to the Worrell 1,000 leaderboard.

The team has posted a handful of top two and three finishes during the course of the race, most recently coming in second in Tuesday's leg ending at Atlantic Beach.

Randy Smyth and Dalton Tebo make up the Team Rudee's on-boat crew. Mike Eason has been taking care of business on land as the team's manager and Sandy Grecco has handled team communications throughout the event.