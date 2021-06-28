Tech, Maryland men's hoops to clash in 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge

GREENSBORO, N.C. (HokieSports.com) - For the first time since 2014, former Atlantic Coast Conference foes Virginia Tech and Maryland will square off on the hardwood as part of the 2021 Big Ten/ACC Challenge as announced by the league office Monday.

The game will take place in College Park, Maryland on Dec. 1. Tip time and network will be determined at a later date.

Tech and Maryland are set to meet for the 43rd time. The Terps hold a 32-10 lead in the matchup history, including a 19-4 advantage at home. The two sides have never met in the challenge. The Hokies are 5-9 all-time in the challenge.