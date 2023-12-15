The Famous Toastery Bowl's namesake: great food, great community partner

CHARLOTTE, NC (WTKR)- When Old Dominion was selected to the Famous Toastery Bowl, many Monarch fans had the same question: what is Famous Toastery?

News 3 hit the streets of Charlotte to answer that question. Famous Toastery is a restaurant that was started by two friends in 2005 and has grown into nearly 40 locations. Not only does the establishment serve great food, but it's also gives back to its community, supporting causes like Toys for Tots, local hospitals and more.

We caught up with Patrick McManaman, who owns a location in the University City section of Charlotte, just a few minutes away from the site of Monday's bowl game. The event is allowing the restaurant to get its name on the national stage.

Click the video above to learn more and see our segment with Patrick at Famous Toastery.