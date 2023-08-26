The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights - August 25, 2023

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — The first edition of Friday night football in the books for the 2023 high school football season. A piece of history for Granby to start the season, the Comets notching their first win since 2019 with a 49-7 victory over Denbigh.
King's Fork got its season started on the right foot with a 26-13 win over Churchland while Oscar Smith and Warwick both picked up wins as well.
Check out updated scores from the first Friday of the season here:
Warwick 53, Grassfield 7
Oscar Smith 39, Hermitage 25
Varina 13, Indian River 0
Granby 49, Denbigh 7
Nansemond River 41, Bethel 21
Kecoughtan 23, Gloucester 6
Hampton 31, Woodside 6
King's Fork 26, Churchland 13
Jamestown 24, Nottoway 6
Norview 11, Smithfield 10
Warhill 49, Manor 8
I.C. Norcom 38, Grafton 14
Petersburg 14, Booker T. Washington 6
Bruton 41, Northampton 3
Poquoson 56, Southampton 7
Atlantic Shores 47, Isle of Wight Academy 6
Catholic 29, First Flight 22
Norfolk Christian 34, Manteo 0
Nandua 32, Rappahannock 17
North Cross 15, Nansemond-Suffolk 13
Norfolk Academy 46, Currituck 21
Fredericksburg Christian @ Portsmouth Christian- 7:00
Windsor @ Arcadia- 6:00