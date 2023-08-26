The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights - August 25, 2023

NORFOLK, Va. (WTKR) — The first edition of Friday night football in the books for the 2023 high school football season. A piece of history for Granby to start the season, the Comets notching their first win since 2019 with a 49-7 victory over Denbigh.

King's Fork got its season started on the right foot with a 26-13 win over Churchland while Oscar Smith and Warwick both picked up wins as well.

Check out updated scores from the first Friday of the season here:

Warwick 53, Grassfield 7

Oscar Smith 39, Hermitage 25

Varina 13, Indian River 0

Granby 49, Denbigh 7

Nansemond River 41, Bethel 21

Kecoughtan 23, Gloucester 6

Hampton 31, Woodside 6

King's Fork 26, Churchland 13

Jamestown 24, Nottoway 6

Norview 11, Smithfield 10

Warhill 49, Manor 8

I.C. Norcom 38, Grafton 14

Petersburg 14, Booker T. Washington 6

Bruton 41, Northampton 3

Poquoson 56, Southampton 7

Atlantic Shores 47, Isle of Wight Academy 6

Catholic 29, First Flight 22

Norfolk Christian 34, Manteo 0

Nandua 32, Rappahannock 17

North Cross 15, Nansemond-Suffolk 13

Norfolk Academy 46, Currituck 21

Fredericksburg Christian @ Portsmouth Christian- 7:00

Windsor @ Arcadia- 6:00