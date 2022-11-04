Watch Now
The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 11

News 3
Posted at 6:08 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 18:08:51-04

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We've reached the final week of the regular season as local teams battle for playoff position or fight for postseason spots. Our 757 Showdown puts the spotlight on Williamsburg, where Warhill and Lafayette battle for the Bay Rivers District title.

Thursday:

Tabb 35, Jamestown 8

Friday:

Norfolk Christian @ Norfolk Academy- 6:30

Lafayette @ Warhill- 7:00

Frank Cox @ Floyd Kellam- 7:00

Landstown @ Green Run- 7:00

Tallwood @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00

Indian River @ Grassfield- 7:00

Salem @ Princess Anne- 7:00

Kempsville @ First Colonial- 7:00

Hickory @ Lakeland- 7:00

Churchland @ Granby- 7:00

Maury @ Norview- 7:00

Woodside @ Kecoughtan- 7:00

King's Fork @ Nansemond River- 7:00

Grafton @ Poquoson- 7:00

New Kent @ Smithfield- 7:00

Great Bridge @ Deep Creek- 7:00

Bruton @ York- 7:00

Lake Taylor @ J.R. Tucker- 7:00

Atlantic Shores @ Portsmouth Christian- 7:00

Nansemond Suffolk @ St. Anne's Belfield- 7:00

Catholic @ Fuqua- 7:00

Saturday:

Oscar Smith @ Phoebus- 12:00

