The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 7

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- We're more than halfway through the high school football regular season with close races all across the seven cities. Our 757 Showdown features an Eastern District clash between Maury and Churchland, with the Truckers looking to end the Commodores' 11-game district winning streak.

Maury @ Churchland- 7:00

Floyd Kellam @ Tallwood- 7:00

Kempsville @ Landstown- 7:00

Princess Anne @ Ocean Lakes- 7:00

Grassfield @ Hickory- 7:00

Great Bridge @ Oscar Smith- 7:00

Indian River @ Western Branch- 7:00

First Colonial @ Salem- 7:00

Manor @ Granby- 7:00

Booker T. Washington @ Norview- 7:00

Woodside @ Warwick- 7:00

Nansemond River @ Lakeland- 7:00

Tabb @ Grafton- 7:00

Jamestown @ Poquoson- 7:00

Deep Creek @ King's Fork- 7:00

King William @ I.C. Norcom- 7:00

Lake Taylor @ Hermitage- 7:00

Bruton @ Arcadia- 7:00

Catholic @ Nansemond-Suffolk- 7:00

Norfolk Christian @ Isle of Wight Academy- 7:00

Saturday:

Heritage @ Menchville- 12:00

Hampton @ Phoebus- 12:00

Green Run @ Bayside- 2:00

Kecoughtan @ Bethel- 5:00