The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 9

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only three weeks remain in the high school football regular season. This week's action is headlined by a 757 Showdown featuring unbeaten Phoebus hosting Peninsula District rival Woodside.

Thursday:

Menchville 30, Bethel 20

Warhill 55, Grafton 13

Friday:

Flint Hill @ Norfolk Academy- 6:00

Woodside @ Phoebus- 7:00

Floyd Kellam @ Landstown- 7:00

Ocean Lakes @ Bayside- 7:00

Nansemond River @ Oscar Smith- 7:00

Western Branch @ Deep Creek- 7:00

First Colonial @ Frank Cox- 7:00

Green Run @ Salem- 7:00

Princess Anne @ Tallwood- 7:00

King's Fork @ Hickory- 7:00

Indian River @ Great Bridge- 7:00

Granby @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00

Warwick @ Gloucester- 7:00

Lafayette @ Jamestown- 7:00

York @ Smithfield- 7:00

I.C. Norcom @ Churchland- 7:00

Lake Taylor @ Manor- 7:00

Hampton @ Heritage- 7:00

New Kent @ Tabb- 7:00

Poquoson @ Bruton- 7:00

Fredericksburg Christian @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00

St. Michael the Archangel @ Catholic- 7:00

Nansemond-Suffolk @ Norfolk Christian- 7:00

Fuqua @ Portsmouth Christian- 7:00

Greenbrier Christian @ Chincoteague- 7:00

Saturday:

Kecoughtan @ Denbigh- 12:00