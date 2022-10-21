The Locker Room: Friday Night Lights- Week 9

NORFOLK, VA (WTKR)- Only three weeks remain in the high school football regular season. This week's action is headlined by a 757 Showdown featuring unbeaten Phoebus hosting Peninsula District rival Woodside.
Thursday:
Menchville 30, Bethel 20
Warhill 55, Grafton 13
Friday:
Flint Hill @ Norfolk Academy- 6:00
Woodside @ Phoebus- 7:00
Floyd Kellam @ Landstown- 7:00
Ocean Lakes @ Bayside- 7:00
Nansemond River @ Oscar Smith- 7:00
Western Branch @ Deep Creek- 7:00
First Colonial @ Frank Cox- 7:00
Green Run @ Salem- 7:00
Princess Anne @ Tallwood- 7:00
King's Fork @ Hickory- 7:00
Indian River @ Great Bridge- 7:00
Granby @ Booker T. Washington- 7:00
Warwick @ Gloucester- 7:00
Lafayette @ Jamestown- 7:00
York @ Smithfield- 7:00
I.C. Norcom @ Churchland- 7:00
Lake Taylor @ Manor- 7:00
Hampton @ Heritage- 7:00
New Kent @ Tabb- 7:00
Poquoson @ Bruton- 7:00
Fredericksburg Christian @ Atlantic Shores- 7:00
St. Michael the Archangel @ Catholic- 7:00
Nansemond-Suffolk @ Norfolk Christian- 7:00
Fuqua @ Portsmouth Christian- 7:00
Greenbrier Christian @ Chincoteague- 7:00
Saturday:
Kecoughtan @ Denbigh- 12:00